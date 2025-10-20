Stocks
William Blair Initiates Coverage of American Resources (AREC) with Outperform Recommendation

October 20, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of American Resources (NasdaqCM:AREC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Resources is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Resources is 372MM, an increase of 112,656.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Resources. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 19.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AREC is 0.00%, an increase of 106.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.17% to 8,945K shares. AREC / American Resources Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AREC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 1,118K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 824K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peak6 holds 701K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 629K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AREC by 56.39% over the last quarter.

