William Blair Initiates Coverage of Altimmune (LSE:0A4C) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Altimmune (LSE:0A4C) with a Market Perform recommendation.

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimmune. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4C is 0.05%, an increase of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 46,324K shares.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,255K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares , representing an increase of 26.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4C by 59.00% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,750K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,584K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,921K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4C by 17.44% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,797K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A4C by 42.37% over the last quarter.

