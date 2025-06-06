William Blair Initiates Coverage of Allstate (WBAG:ALLS) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Allstate (WBAG:ALLS) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.73% Downside

As of December 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allstate is € 146,40/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 111,10 to a high of € 197,40. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.73% from its latest reported closing price of € 180,15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate is 60,165MM, a decrease of 7.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLS is 0.31%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 241,248K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,710K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,335K shares , representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 29.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,380K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 13.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,364K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,168K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,635K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,420K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,588K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,591K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 74.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

