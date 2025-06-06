William Blair Initiates Coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (ALL.PRJ) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ALL.PRJ) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL.PRJ is 0.55%, an increase of 11.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 6,656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,070K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares , representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 6.55% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 979K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 4.01% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 469K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 3.28% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 450K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 5.46% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 299K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 0.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

