William Blair Initiates Coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (ALL.PRI) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ALL.PRI) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL.PRI is 0.17%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 2,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,034K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 10.20% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 488K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 0.79% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 228K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 0.94% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 225K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 1.68% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 150K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRI by 2.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.