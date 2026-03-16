William Blair Initiates Coverage of Alamo Group (ALG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.81% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alamo Group is $217.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.81% from its latest reported closing price of $169.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Alamo Group is 1,708MM, an increase of 6.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamo Group. This is an decrease of 239 owner(s) or 40.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALG is 0.12%, an increase of 34.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.22% to 12,301K shares. The put/call ratio of ALG is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 1,359K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 666K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 463K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 8.86% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 445K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 355K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALG by 5.76% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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