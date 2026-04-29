William Blair Initiates Coverage of Aktis Oncology (AKTS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Aktis Oncology (NasdaqGS:AKTS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.82% Upside

As of April 29, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aktis Oncology is $34.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 81.82% from its latest reported closing price of $18.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aktis Oncology is 21MM, an increase of 221.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Police & Firemen's Retirement System of New Jersey holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Strs Ohio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Salem Investment Counselors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Sterling Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.