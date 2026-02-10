William Blair Dumps $135 Million of MercadoLibre Amid the Stock's 20% Decline

Key Points

William Blair sold 64,225 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $134.90 million based on the quarterly average price.

Position value declined by $203.52 million at quarter-end, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

The transaction equals 0.38% of fund 13F assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 165,579 shares valued at $333.52 million.

The stake now represents 0.93% of AUM, making it the fund's 12-largest holding.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 9, 2026, William Blair Investment Management reduced its position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 64,225 shares, an estimated $134.90 million transaction based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $203.52 million, reflecting both trading and share price movements.

What else to know

Following the sale, the MercadoLibre position now stands at 0.93% of reportable 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: Nvidia : $1.98 billion (5.5% of AUM) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : $1.82 billion (5.1% of AUM) Microsoft : $1.69 billion (4.7% of AUM) Apple : $1.48 billion (4.1% of AUM) Amazon : $1.01 billion (2.8% of AUM)



As of Feb. 6, 2026, shares were priced at $2,035.59, up 3.8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 12 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net income (TTM) $2.08 billion Price (as of market close February 6, 2026) $2,035.59 One-year price change 3.8%

Company snapshot

MercadoLibre:

Offers online commerce platforms, digital payments, logistics, credit, and advertising solutions across Latin America, including the Mercado Libre Marketplace and Mercado Pago fintech platform.

Generates revenue primarily from transaction fees, payment processing, credit products, logistics services, and value-added digital offerings to merchants and consumers.

Serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers throughout Latin America, targeting both online sellers and buyers seeking integrated e-commerce and financial solutions.

MercadoLibre is a leading e-commerce and fintech provider in Latin America, operating at scale with a diversified portfolio of digital platforms and financial services. The company leverages its proprietary technology and logistics infrastructure to facilitate seamless online transactions and payments for millions of users. Its integrated ecosystem and strong regional presence provide a competitive advantage in capturing the growth of digital commerce and financial inclusion in emerging markets.

What this transaction means for investors

I don’t think investors should necessarily panic over William Blair’s Q4 sale of MercadoLibre. The firm pared down 10 of its top 12 holdings, and MercadoLibre still remains the 12th-biggest holding in the portfolio. Furthermore, William Blair has sold the stock in eight of the last nine quarters, so this gradual selling is nothing new. While I don’t know the exact rationale for these sales, I’d only look to buy shares of the promising e-commerce and fintech juggernaut -- especially following its 20% dip over the last year.

Since its IPO in 2007, MercadoLibre has generated annual total returns of 26%, yet its growth story appears far from over. In its last earnings report, the company grew unique active buyers, fintech monthly active users, and overall revenue by 26%, 29%, and 49%, respectively. More specifically, the fintech unit grew revenue by 65%, while MercadoLibre’s credit portfolio grew by 83%, showing an incredible appetite for the company’s banking and lending solutions in countries where these often aren’t easily attainable.

Trading at just 35 times earnings, despite growing sales by 45% annually over the last decade, MercadoLibre remains a top-tier growth stock to buy right now following its recent dip. While the company remains a reasonably large position in William Blair’s portfolio, I’m more interested in adding shares of MercadoLibre and holding them for decades than ever considering selling them too early.

