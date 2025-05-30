William Blair Downgrades WillScot Holdings (BIT:1WSC)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, William Blair downgraded their outlook for WillScot Holdings (BIT:1WSC) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in WillScot Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WSC is 0.30%, an increase of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.23% to 268,853K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,419K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 10,761K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,314K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WSC by 84.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,466K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,063K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WSC by 90.96% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 7,658K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,384K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WSC by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,549K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,519K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WSC by 12.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.