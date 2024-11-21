William Blair Downgrades Ulta Beauty (LSE:0LIB)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, William Blair downgraded their outlook for Ulta Beauty (LSE:0LIB) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.15% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ulta Beauty is 406.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 303.05 GBX to a high of 495.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.15% from its latest reported closing price of 347.37 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Beauty is 11,506MM, an increase of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Beauty. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LIB is 0.22%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 50,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,304K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,509K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 29.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,423K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 2.76% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 1,239K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 64.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LIB by 29.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.