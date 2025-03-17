William Blair Downgrades Udemy (BMV:UDMY)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, William Blair downgraded their outlook for Udemy (BMV:UDMY) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 38,032K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Naspers holds 17,121K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 11,575K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,713K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDMY by 0.38% over the last quarter.

NewView Capital Partners I holds 3,998K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 3,741K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,455K shares , representing a decrease of 72.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDMY by 16.88% over the last quarter.

