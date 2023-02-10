William Blair Downgrades Nautilus Group (NLS)

On February 10, 2023, William Blair downgraded their outlook for Nautilus Group from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.18% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nautilus Group is $1.87. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.18% from its latest reported closing price of $1.83.

The projected annual revenue for Nautilus Group is $327MM, a decrease of 3.19%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.81.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 988K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLS by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 520K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing a decrease of 74.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLS by 34.40% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 484K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 479K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing a decrease of 140.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLS by 53.73% over the last quarter.

Strategic Investment Opportunities holds 437K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nautilus Group. This is a decrease of 101 owner(s) or 44.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLS is 0.14%, an increase of 84.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.41% to 9,259K shares. The put/call ratio of NLS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nautilus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. is a global technology driven fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn® and JRNY®. Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

