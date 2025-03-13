William Blair Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (TASE:MGIC)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, William Blair downgraded their outlook for Magic Software Enterprises (TASE:MGIC) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magic Software Enterprises. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 13.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGIC is 0.06%, an increase of 48.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.87% to 8,060K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 3,420K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 680K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truffle Hound Capital holds 430K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 413K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGIC by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 189K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares , representing an increase of 11.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGIC by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.