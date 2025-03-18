William Blair Downgrades Incyte (BIT:1INCY)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2025, William Blair downgraded their outlook for Incyte (BIT:1INCY) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.37% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Incyte is €75.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of €50.02 to a high of €100.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.37% from its latest reported closing price of €58.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 4,274MM, an increase of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1INCY is 0.21%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 214,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 30,739K shares representing 15.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,739K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1INCY by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,920K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,276K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1INCY by 5.02% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,705K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1INCY by 8.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,851K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,214K shares , representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1INCY by 4.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,332K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,186K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1INCY by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.