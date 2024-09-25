William Blair Downgrades Global Payments (WBAG:GPN)

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, William Blair downgraded their outlook for Global Payments (WBAG:GPN) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPN is 0.31%, an increase of 15.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 268,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 10,412K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,615K shares , representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 79.51% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 7,976K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,984K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 26.62% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,423K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares , representing an increase of 66.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 118.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,255K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,289K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 30.02% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 6,215K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,666K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 39.03% over the last quarter.

