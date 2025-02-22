William Blair Downgrades General Dynamics (WBAG:GEDY)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, William Blair downgraded their outlook for General Dynamics (WBAG:GEDY) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,727 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEDY is 0.38%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 274,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,098K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 14,976K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,306K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,205K shares , representing a decrease of 71.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 92.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,408K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,802K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,384K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,772K shares , representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEDY by 78.27% over the last quarter.

