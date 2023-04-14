William Blair Downgrades Catalent (CTLT)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, William Blair downgraded their outlook for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is $79.48. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.53% from its latest reported closing price of $63.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is $4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JMOM - JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 39.14% over the last quarter.

GHP Investment Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

INDEX - S&P 500(R) Equal Weight No Load Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 18.06% over the last quarter.

HLEIX - JPMorgan Equity Index Fund Class I holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 41.90% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 57K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 74.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 149.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.26%, a decrease of 16.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 235,616K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

See all Catalent regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.