William Blair Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, William Blair downgraded their outlook for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.71% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 159.25 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 135.92 GBX to a high of 219.80 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 41.71% from its latest reported closing price of 112.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 10,694MM, a decrease of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOT is 0.28%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 139,900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,344K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,032K shares , representing a decrease of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 68.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,518K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares , representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 84.14% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,436K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 21.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,098K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 0.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,234K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 4.06% over the last quarter.

