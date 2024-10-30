William Blair Downgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (LSE:0HNC)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, William Blair downgraded their outlook for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (LSE:0HNC) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,150 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HNC is 0.25%, an increase of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 225,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 18,790K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,714K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HNC by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,930K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,993K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HNC by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,693K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,521K shares , representing an increase of 32.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HNC by 35.89% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,914K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,071K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,030K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HNC by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.