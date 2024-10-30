William Blair downgrades BioMarin to Market Perform on lack of catalysts

William Blair analyst Sami Corwin downgraded BioMarin (BMRN) to Market Perform from Outperform following the Q3 report. The firm cites a lack of near-term catalysts and uncertainty around Voxzogo’s revenue growth potential for the downgrade. BioMarin’s current valuation adequately reflects revenue estimates for the company’s commercial portfolio, and its clinical pipeline will not be a source of significant value creation in the near-term, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

