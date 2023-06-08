WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY Maintains Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVEI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY maintained coverage of Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVEI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.71% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nuvei Corporation is 55.19. The forecasts range from a low of 37.15 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 35.71% from its latest reported closing price of 40.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvei Corporation is 1,002MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 3,407K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEI by 15.98% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 2,836K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEI by 6.70% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,485K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,293K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVEI by 47.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 844K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVEI by 1.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.