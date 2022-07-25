William Agner on the Advantages of Being Part of a Global Team

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of the internship season, we spoke with William Agner, Software Engineer Intern, about the opportunities and advantages that come with being part of a global team.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I’m a fourth-year student at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, studying Computer Science and Industrial Management. I am originally from the northern parts of Sweden, from a smaller city called Luleå. In my free time, I enjoy spending time out in nature or at sea and working on fun projects with friends at KTH. During the summer, I will be working as a Software Engineering Intern in Global Technology, and more specifically in the Trading department, where I will be developing and improving operations and monitoring of a trading system in development.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

My favorite project thus far has been visualizing trading data that will help monitor the operations of a system currently being developed. I have gained experience in stakeholder analysis in combination with software engineering since part of my project was to conduct research among relevant parts of the organization. This makes me feel like the work I have been doing creates real value for the product and team and is valuable for my technical and personal development.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

Definitely the friendly atmosphere and focus on inclusion. Everyone is so welcoming and eager to help each other out. Working in an organization of this scale, spanning several continents, and being able to connect with Nasdaq employees all over the globe gives a great opportunity to be exposed to different cultures and inspiring individuals.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

To gain as much experience and knowledge of Nasdaq, the industry, and myself as possible while at the same time networking and connecting with inspiring people. Both fellow interns and experienced Nasdaq employees in different parts of the organization. Having fun is, of course, also on the list!

So far, Nasdaq has given me a great introduction to an industry that I find highly intriguing, and the internship has given me added confidence in my abilities as an engineer. I value new experiences highly, and thus far, this has definitely been an experience worth a great amount. I also aspire to work with management in the future, a goal I feel Nasdaq could help me achieve.

What have you learned about yourself through this internship?

I have already learned a lot, giving me added confidence as an engineer and realizing what kind of engineer I would like to become. Creating solutions for fascinating problems using code and working with stakeholders to ensure a great product are things I would love to work with in the future.

What advice would you give to future interns?

Remember that opportunities are what you make of them. Be open to new and challenging experiences, and don’t be afraid to ask your colleagues for help and guidance. Everyone is so friendly and welcoming, so seize the opportunity to connect with and learn from others in the #NasdaqFam! The internship is a great opportunity for you to discover your passion, so make sure to reflect upon your experiences.

Finally, don’t forget to have tons of fun along the way!

Intern budgeting 101: do you have any tips for budgeting and managing finances out of college?

Getting a good understanding of your spending habits has been very beneficial for me. Try keeping tabs and categorizing everything you purchase during a month, and be aware of what habits might need readjusting. Also, check your monthly subscriptions; you might, for instance, be paying for a streaming service you barely use.

