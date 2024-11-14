News & Insights

Stocks

Willi-Food International Revamps Board and Appointments

November 14, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Willi Food Inte (WILC) has released an update.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has made significant changes to its board, electing new directors and reappointing some existing ones, alongside confirming BDO Ziv Haft as their independent accounting firm for the upcoming year. These strategic moves were approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, signaling a period of continuity and fresh perspectives within the leadership team.

For further insights into WILC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WILC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.