Willi-Food International Revamps Board and Appointments

Willi Food Inte (WILC) has released an update.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has made significant changes to its board, electing new directors and reappointing some existing ones, alongside confirming BDO Ziv Haft as their independent accounting firm for the upcoming year. These strategic moves were approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, signaling a period of continuity and fresh perspectives within the leadership team.

