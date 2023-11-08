Willdan (WLDN) Receives $6.45 Million Energy Service Contract

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN has secured a $6.45 million energy service performance contract from the Yosemite Unified School District. This contract marks a milestone in the quest for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.



Under the agreement, Willdan will be responsible for the design and installation of a 734-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system spanning three school sites within the district. Furthermore, the contract includes critical upgrades to lighting, HVAC systems, and thermostat controls. The company is not only stopping at energy-related enhancements, it is also providing crucial support for grant applications and planning for the district's electric vehicle fleet and charging infrastructure.



Willdan's selection for this contract underscores its strategic planning capabilities and technical expertise. This partnership with the Yosemite Unified School District reflects the district's innovative approach to investing in its facilities and taking a substantial step toward a greener and more sustainable future.



As companies and organizations continue to prioritize sustainability, Willdan's expertise in energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions positions them as a key player in the evolving landscape of environmentally responsible investments. With this latest contract, Willdan is not only enhancing its reputation but also contributing to a more sustainable future for the Yosemite Unified School District and its community.

Share Price Performance

The company has been providing affordable solutions to reduce the amount of electricity and natural gas. For the first nine months of 2023, consolidated contract revenues grew 12.2%, while net revenues grew 16.6%.



In the third quarter of 2023, gross revenues were up 9.3% year over year to a record $132.7 million. Net revenues were up 10.8% to a record $65.3 million, fueled by strong backlog and continuing demand across the broad range of services. WLDN’s Energy segment experienced an impressive 8% increase in gross revenues, while the Engineering and Consulting segment achieved revenue growth exceeding 10% compared with the previous year, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past six months, WLDN has gained 12.6%, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 2% rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2023 indicates 50% year-over-year growth. The same for 2024 reflects 14.8% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Rank

Willdan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ROAD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6% on average. Shares of ROAD have gained 39.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROAD’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates gains of 19.3% and 112.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25%, on average. Shares of EME have rallied 42.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.3% and 44.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



TopBuild Corp. BLD carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average. Shares of BLD have surged 82.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates gains of 3.7% and 11.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.