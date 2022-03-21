Willdan (WLDN) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Willdan Group (WLDN) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $30.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Willdan recently reported strong adjusted earnings and net revenues, both grew 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was driven by increased revenues from the restarted LADWP program and engineering and consulting services.

This energy efficiency and sustainability consultant is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -68.2%. Revenues are expected to be $91.26 million, up 15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Willdan, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 40.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WLDN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Willdan belongs to the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Altair Engineering (ALTR), closed the last trading session 2.4% higher at $64.15. Over the past month, ALTR has returned 3.4%.

Altair Engineering's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3.5% over the past month to $0.30. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -3.2%. Altair Engineering currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

