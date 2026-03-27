Willdan Stock Slides 29% Post Q4 Earnings: Should You Hold or Fold?

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN has plunged 29.3% since releasing its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings performance. During the said time frame, it significantly underperformed the Zacks Business - Services industry, the broader Business Services sector and the S&P 500 Index.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, WLDN’s adjusted earnings and net revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 98.7% and 2.4%, while increasing year over year by 109.3% and 12.9%, respectively. The quarterly results reflect high demand within its energy segment and effective operational scaling, with strategic acquisitions, specifically in the data center and substation sectors, expanding the capabilities further. (read more: Willdan's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Stock Down)



Notably, despite reporting an exceptional fiscal 2025, Willdan unveiled a laid-back fiscal 2026 outlook, with adjusted earnings per share range reflecting a year-over-year decline. This, alongside ongoing macroeconomic risks and elevated inflation, is expected to have hurt investors’ sentiment.



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Even though the near-term prospects look dicey for the company, the mid and long-term prospects appear to be normalized and encouraging. Tailwinds such as increasing electricity demand in the United States amid a favorable public infrastructure spending environment are boosting Willdan’s project opportunities.

Here’s What Boosting Willdan’s Growth

AI-Driven Multi-Year Growth Engine: The accelerating adoption of Artificial Intelligence is emerging as a powerful structural tailwind for Willdan, primarily through its impact on electricity demand and grid infrastructure. Management highlighted that AI and data centers are driving a resurgence in U.S. electric load growth after more than a decade of stagnation, fundamentally reshaping utility and infrastructure needs. Data centers, in particular, represent the fastest-growing opportunity, with an estimated 35 gigawatts of active construction pipeline in the US, signaling sustained demand through the end of the decade.



The company is uniquely positioned across the entire value chain, with its work with hyperscalers and developers allowing it to capture multiple revenue streams per project. With commercial customers already growing rapidly (11% of revenues), AI-driven demand is expected to significantly scale this segment, making it a key long-term growth driver.



Expanding Market Opportunity & Strong Backlog Visibility: Willdan is benefiting from a structurally expanding addressable market, supported by rising electricity demand, grid complexity and long-term infrastructure investments. The company’s diversified customer base, spanning utilities (41% of revenues), state & local governments (48%) and a fast-growing commercial segment, provides durable demand visibility backed by multi-year contracts. Recent wins such as the $112 million San Diego energy efficiency program, $49 million microgrid project and multiple data center-related contracts highlight growing deal scale and execution capability.



WLDN’s backlog is expanding into 2027-2028, particularly in long-duration engineering and data center projects. This extended visibility, combined with consistent organic growth (17% in 2025), positions Willdan well to capitalize on long-term infrastructure modernization trends while maintaining strong revenue stability and scalability.



Acquisitions Expanding Capabilities: WLDN’s disciplined acquisition strategy is playing a crucial role in expanding its capabilities, geographic reach and exposure to high-growth end markets. The company completed multiple strategic acquisitions in fiscal 2025, contributing approximately 6% to total revenue growth, while also enhancing its service offerings in areas like power engineering, financial consulting and distributed energy solutions.



A notable example is the APG acquisition, which strengthens Willdan’s ability to serve data center and hyperscaler clients through substation design and power engineering solutions. This business is expected to more than double in 2026, with backlog already extending into 2027 and 2028. Additionally, acquisitions like Compass Municipal Advisors expand its financial advisory capabilities, enabling cross-selling opportunities, particularly in public sector energy projects.

Willdan’s Competitive Position

Willdan operates in the same broad electrification and data center ecosystem as Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Primoris Services Corporation PRIM, but its positioning differs meaningfully in scale, scope and value-chain focus.



Quanta is a full-spectrum EPC leader in transmission, grid and hyperscaler infrastructure, supported by a massive backlog and workforce scale, making it a primary beneficiary of AI-driven electrification. EMCOR is deeply embedded in mechanical and electrical systems within data centers, capturing high-value installation work across campuses. On the other hand, Primoris Services sits slightly behind, leveraging utility, renewables and data infrastructure exposure with a growing backlog, but remains more project execution-oriented.



However, unlike peers, like Quanta, EMCOR and Primoris Services, that focus on construction scale, WLDN operates across policy, load forecasting, grid planning, engineering and energy optimization, positioning it earlier in the project lifecycle and allowing recurring program-based revenues. However, Willdan lacks the scale, backlog depth and execution muscle of Quanta or EMCOR in large data center builds. Its competitive advantage is therefore niche but strategic, a higher-margin, consulting-led role in energy efficiency and grid optimization, rather than dominance in large-scale infrastructure deployment.

Earnings Estimate Revision for WLDN

WLDN’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have moved up in the past 30 days. However, the estimated figure for fiscal 2026 implies a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. Conversely, the earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 indicate year-over-year growth.



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What is Pulling Back WLDN Stock’s Growth?

Soft Fiscal 2026 Outlook: Despite delivering record results in 2025, Willdan’s fiscal 2026 outlook reflects a more tempered growth trajectory, which has raised investor concerns. The company expects net revenues of $390-$405 million and adjusted EBITDA of $85-$90 million, implying year-over-year growth of approximately 7-11% and 7-13%, respectively. In fiscal 2025, net revenues and adjusted EBITDA grew year over year by 23.1% and 40.2%, respectively. More notably, adjusted EPS is projected between $4.50 and $4.70, which is below the $4.89 reported in fiscal 2025, indicating a year-over-year decline. This drop is largely attributed to a normalization in tax benefits, particularly the reduced impact of Section 179D deductions that significantly boosted prior-year earnings.



Ongoing Macro Risks and Inflationary Pressures: Willdan continues to operate in an environment exposed to broader macroeconomic uncertainties, which could impact execution and growth consistency. The company explicitly highlights risks such as inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates, supply-chain constraints and labor shortages as ongoing challenges. Inflation, in particular, can increase project costs, especially in subcontractor services and labor-intensive engineering work, potentially compressing margins if not fully passed on to clients.



Besides, supply-chain disruptions and labor availability also remain critical concerns, as Willdan’s projects often depend on timely execution and skilled workforce availability. Although the company has demonstrated strong cost discipline and operational execution, these external risks remain largely uncontrollable and could create volatility in future performance, especially if macro conditions worsen or persist longer than expected.

WLDN’s Premium Valuation

WLDN stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.31, as shown in the chart below.



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Does WLDN Stock Posses Any Upside Potential?

Willdan is benefiting from robust demand in its energy segment, solid execution and contributions from strategic acquisitions, particularly in data center and power engineering capabilities. Rising electricity demand driven by AI and data center expansion, a growing backlog extending into 2027-2028 and a diversified customer base provide strong revenue visibility in the long term.



However, investor sentiment weakened following a softer-than-expected fiscal 2026 outlook, with adjusted EPS guidance indicating a year-over-year decline due to the normalization of tax benefits. Near-term headwinds, including moderating growth expectations, inflationary pressures and macro uncertainties, are likely to keep the stock range-bound. Additionally, WLDN stock’s premium valuation relative to peers limits immediate upside, especially as earnings growth pauses after an exceptional 2025.



Thus, it is prudent for the existing investors to hold onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock for now. New investors are advised to wait for now and look for a better entry point when the trends start favoring WLDN stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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