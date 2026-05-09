Willdan Stock Is Skyrocketing, but One Fund Still Cashed Out $7.7 Million

Key Points

Bard Associates sold 73,167 shares in Willdan Group during the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $7.74 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value declined by $7.59 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

The trade represented 1.94% of Bard Associates’ reportable U.S. equity assets.

The post-trade stake stood at 200 shares held, valued at $15,312.

10 stocks we like better than Willdan Group ›

Bard Associates reported a major reduction in its Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stake, selling an estimated $7.74 million of shares in the first quarter, according to a May 7, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, Bard Associates reduced its holding in Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 73,167 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade, based on the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was approximately $7.74 million. The fund's quarter-end position value in Willdan Group decreased by $7.59 million, reflecting both the share sale and price changes.

What else to know

Bard Associates’ position in Willdan Group now represents less than 0.004% of its reportable U.S. equity AUM after the sell-down.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: JAAA: $25.28 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: PFF: $20.98 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE: FFC: $18.84 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSE: COHR: $12.78 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SCHO: $12.35 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, Willdan Group shares were priced at $74.47, up 85% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 55.46 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 7, 2026) $74.47 Market capitalization $1.10 billion Revenue (TTM) $681.6 million Net income (TTM) $52.6 million

Company snapshot

Willdan provides professional, technical, and consulting services across energy efficiency, engineering, and construction management, including audit and survey, program design, grid optimization, and compliance consulting.

The firm generates revenue primarily through project-based contracts, technical consulting, and performance-based services for energy and engineering projects.

It serves public sector clients such as cities, counties, utilities, school districts, and federal agencies, as well as commercial and industrial organizations.

Willdan Group is a diversified provider of engineering and energy consulting services. The company leverages technical expertise and project management capabilities to deliver integrated solutions for public agencies and utilities, supporting infrastructure modernization and energy efficiency initiatives. Its competitive advantage lies in its broad service portfolio and deep relationships with government and utility clients, positioning it as a key partner in complex, multi-disciplinary projects.

What this transaction means for investors

This move seems like simple profit-taking after a massive run rather than a loss of confidence in the underlying business. Bard cut the position during the first quarter, well before Willdan’s latest earnings release this week, which further buoyed shares.



On Thursday, Willdan reported first-quarter net revenue growth of 8.3% to $92.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 25% to $18.1 million. Net income surged 82% to $8.5 million, and management raised its 2026 outlook, now projecting adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $105 million. The company also recently completed its acquisition of Burton Energy Group, a move that more than doubles its exposure to commercial energy customers and expands relationships with Fortune 500 clients.



The broader story here is that Willdan is increasingly benefiting from huge demand tied to grid modernization, energy efficiency upgrades, and infrastructure spending. That said, after an 85% stock rally in one year (plus another nearly 20% on Friday alone), some investors were always likely to lock in gains.

Should you buy stock in Willdan Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Willdan Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Willdan Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 9, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coherent. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.