Willdan Group (WLDN) Price Target Increased by 24.39% to 26.01

The average one-year price target for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) has been revised to 26.01 / share. This is an increase of 24.39% from the prior estimate of 20.91 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.12% from the latest reported closing price of 24.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willdan Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLDN is 0.14%, an increase of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 10,765K shares. The put/call ratio of WLDN is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,911K shares representing 14.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,770K shares representing 13.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 664K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 425K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 23.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 400K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Willdan Group Background Information

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting.

