Willdan Group raises FY24 EPS view to $2.15-$2.25 form $2.00-$2.10

One estimate $2.10. Raises FY24 revenue view to $285M-$295M from $280M-$290M, two estimates $290.05M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WLDN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.