Willdan Group raises FY24 EPS view to $2.15-$2.25 form $2.00-$2.10

One estimate $2.10. Raises FY24 revenue view to $285M-$295M from $280M-$290M, two estimates $290.05M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WLDN:
- Willdan Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS 73c vs 37c last year
- Willdan (WLDN) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Willdan Group acquires Enica Engineering, terms not disclosed
- Willdan Group chosen as Palmdale’s consultant on new city development program
- Willdan Group assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.