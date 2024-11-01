Willdan Group price target raised to $59 from $47 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Willdan Group (WLDN) to $59 from $47 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted an impressive Q3 result, tapped 2024 guidance higher, and looks well positioned to keep executing, supported by rising energy costs and tight grid conditions, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

