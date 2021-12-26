Willdan Group Inc Shares Close the Day 10.6% Lower - Daily Wrap

Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) shares closed today 10.6% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 23.1% year-to-date, down 22.4% over the past 12 months, and up 41.3% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $41.99 and as low as $30.01 this week.
- Shares closed 41.7% below its 52-week high and 6.9% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 40.9% lower than the 10-day average and 32.0% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -150.1%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -147.7%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.