WILLDAN GROUP Earnings Results: $WLDN Reports Quarterly Earnings

WILLDAN GROUP ($WLDN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, beating estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $144,060,000, beating estimates of $77,010,000 by $67,050,000.

WILLDAN GROUP Insider Trading Activity

WILLDAN GROUP insiders have traded $WLDN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DONALD BRISBIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,100 shares for an estimated $981,596 .

. MICHAEL A BIEBER (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,672 shares for an estimated $579,073 .

. CREIGHTON K EARLY (EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,583 shares for an estimated $197,751.

WILLDAN GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of WILLDAN GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

