Willdan Group chosen as Palmdale’s consultant on new city development program

October 21, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Willdan Group (WLDN) announced that it has been selected as the City of Palmdale’s consultant to lead a new program focusing on innovative solutions and smart city development. With this three-year contract, Willdan will help the City’s staff develop scopes and identify funding or revenue sources for alternative technology and innovative energy projects that address key infrastructure challenges. This program fosters applying, testing, and evaluating new ideas in real environments. Potential projects include enhancements for energy technologies, public safety smart technology, connectivity, health and safety, mobility, alternative energy, complex development, and water. “The City of Palmdale is building a future for residents that honors small-town values while also providing innovation as we grow,” said Austin Bishop, Mayor for the City of Palmdale. “We’re in the process of choosing partners who can help define and support our vision while responsibly delivering the most with each tax dollar. Willdan’s broad experience in energy and municipal services represented the best value to the City and the future of our residents.” “We’re pleased to partner with a city that is dedicated to becoming a leader in sustainability,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO.

