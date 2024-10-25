Willdan Group acquires Enica Engineering, terms not disclosed

Willdan Group (WLDN) announced that as of October 23, it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Enica Engineering, an energy and building automation solutions firm focused on mission-critical energy services for the commercial sector. Enica is projected to generate approximately $10M in revenue in 2024, and Willdan expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2025. Other terms and conditions were not disclosed. “With Willdan’s national presence and resources, we’re excited to bring our energy, operations, and automation expertise to customers in new regions,” said Reed Berinato, Co-Founder and Principal Engineer of Enica.

