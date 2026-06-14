Willdan CEO Sells 56,676 Shares — The AI Demand Story Makes It Worth Watching

Key Points

Bieber exercised and sold 56,676 shares of common stock on May 14, 2026.

The transaction represented 18.51% of his direct holdings.

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Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN), a national leader in energy and engineering services, reported that President and CEO Michael A. Bieber exercised 56,676 stock options and immediately sold the resulting shares for approximately $5.2 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 56,676 Transaction value ~$5.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 249,525 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$22.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($91.58); post-transaction value based on May 14, 2026 market close ($91.66).

Key questions

What was the structure and timing of this transaction?

This was a derivative-based transaction, as Bieber exercised 56,676 stock options and sold the resulting shares immediately on May 14, 2026, at an average price of around $91.58 per share.

This was a derivative-based transaction, as Bieber exercised 56,676 stock options and sold the resulting shares immediately on May 14, 2026, at an average price of around $91.58 per share. How did this sale impact Bieber’s direct share ownership?

The sale reduced his directly held shares by 18.51%, from approximately 306,000 to 249,525, leaving a post-transaction direct position valued at about $22.9 million as of the transaction date.

The sale reduced his directly held shares by 18.51%, from approximately 306,000 to 249,525, leaving a post-transaction direct position valued at about $22.9 million as of the transaction date. Did this transaction involve indirect holdings or trusts?

No; all activity pertained to direct holdings, with no participation from indirect entities or family trusts.

No; all activity pertained to direct holdings, with no participation from indirect entities or family trusts. How does this trade fit within Bieber’s historical trading cadence and capacity?

Recent sales follow a pattern of large, capacity-driven transactions as direct holdings have declined by 26.87% over the recent period from March 11, 2025 to May 14, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $91.58 Market capitalization $1.35 billion Revenue (TTM) $684.28 million Net income (TTM) $56.40 million

Company snapshot

WLDN provides professional, technical, and consulting services across energy efficiency, grid optimization, engineering, and construction management, with offerings including audits, program design, engineering, and performance contracting.

It generates revenue primarily through service contracts for public sector clients and utilities, leveraging consulting expertise and project management capabilities to deliver tailored solutions.

The company serves public and governmental agencies, energy utilities, educational institutions, and commercial and industrial firms across the United States.

Willdan Group is a leading provider of specialized engineering and energy consulting services with a national footprint and a focus on public sector and utility clients. The company leverages deep technical expertise to address complex infrastructure and energy challenges, supporting clients in achieving operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Willdan's integrated solutions and long-term client relationships provide a competitive advantage in the engineering and energy services market.

What this transaction means for investors

Bieber exercised two option grants from 2017 and 2018 — both deep in the money and approaching expiration within the next year — and sold the resulting shares on the open market. There's no 10b5-1 plan attached, but the expiration timing explains most of the "why" here. These weren't discretionary sales driven by a bearish view; they were options that needed to be acted on before they expired worthless. Willdan designs and manages energy efficiency programs and grid modernization projects for utilities and government agencies — white-collar contract work that has produced steady, unbroken revenue growth for over a decade. What the business couldn't do until recently was translate that revenue into consistent profit. Net income was negative or negligible for long stretches, which is why the stock went nowhere for years. That changed recently, and the market re-rated the stock hard — running it past $140 before it pulled back to the mid-$90s. The catalyst is real: rising electricity demand from AI and data centers is driving utility investment, and Willdan sits directly in that spend path. The risk is that the same tailwind attracting investors is attracting larger engineering and consulting firms, AECOM(NYSE:ACM) for example, with deeper balance sheets and broader client relationships. Whether Willdan can hold its position as the market gets more crowded is worth watching before committing capital. For now it's an interesting name to follow — the profitability inflection is real, but there's enough uncertainty about durability and competition that waiting for more quarters of evidence is where I land. If you want to dig deeper into the sector, our guide to energy stocks is a good place to start.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aecom and Willdan Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.