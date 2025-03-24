Willdan Boosts Backlog With New $18M Contract in Paramount City

Willdan Group, Inc.’s WLDN efficient service execution and seamless performance across all its business lines are boding well for its contract win trend. Holding to this aspect, recently the company’s backlog witnessed a boost from a new contract in Paramount, CA.



Recently, the company received a $17.7 million contract to offer engineering and construction supervision services for Paramount Unified School District (or USD). Per the contract, WLDN will oversight 2.2 megawatts of solar arrays and 44 level two electric vehicle charging stations, located across 11 sites within the school district.



Willdan is optimistic about this extended opportunity to offer services in the city of Paramount. This project is expected to offer long-term sustainability and abide by Paramount USD’s commitment to clean energy.

Willdan’s Contract Wins Foster Prospects

Willdan has been immensely benefiting from its consistent contract wins, which have been aiding its growth prospects. This trend is reflected in the 11% year-over-year growth in contract revenues during 2024.



By the end of 2024, the company highlighted some of its key contract wins that are expected to prove profitable in the near term. WLDN won a $330 million five-year contract from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). Per the company, this LADWP program has the potential to become the largest program on an annual basis. Furthermore, it won a $15 million commercial energy program from the Los Angeles County Regional Energy Network and a $6 million program for energy efficiency and regulatory support from the Central California Rural Regional Energy Network.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this provider of professional, technical and consulting services have gained 10.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Business - Services industry’s 0.6% growth. With the given project win trends and the current pipeline, the company is well-positioned to foster its top-line growth and margin expansion in 2025.

WLDN’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Willdan currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Here are other top-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector.



Sezzle, Inc. SEZL presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. SEZL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 142.4%, on average. The stock has lost 0.3% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEZL’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 30.4% and 19.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



AppLovin Corporation APP currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.5%, on average. The stock has gained 3.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 20.4% and 51.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.3%, on average. The stock has inched up 1.1% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB’s 2025 sales indicates a growth of 17.4% while sales indicate a decline of 4.2%, from the prior-year levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.