Willas-Array Forecasts Major Fiscal Year Loss

May 27, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited anticipates a significant shift from a net profit of HK$2.7 million in FY2023 to a net loss of HK$160-190 million in FY2024, attributing the downturn to reduced sales, competitive pricing pressures, increased inventory provisions, and higher finance costs. The preliminary figures are subject to review, and the final audited financial results will be announced by June 2024. Shareholders are advised to stay tuned for the detailed Annual Results release.

