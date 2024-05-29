News & Insights

Willas-Array Electronics Contemplates Share Acquisition

May 29, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited is involved in a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all its issued shares and cancel all outstanding share options, excluding those already acquired by the offeror and its allies. The offer is in a pre-conditional stage, and its completion is contingent upon fulfillment or waiver of these pre-conditions by a specified deadline. Shareholders are urged to exercise caution and seek professional advice when dealing with the company’s securities during this period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

