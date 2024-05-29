Willas-Array Electronics Contemplates Share Acquisition

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited is involved in a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all its issued shares and cancel all outstanding share options, excluding those already acquired by the offeror and its allies. The offer is in a pre-conditional stage, and its completion is contingent upon fulfillment or waiver of these pre-conditions by a specified deadline. Shareholders are urged to exercise caution and seek professional advice when dealing with the company’s securities during this period.

