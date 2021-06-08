Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Willamette Valley Vineyards's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Willamette Valley Vineyards had debt of US$7.09m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$7.61m over a year. But it also has US$13.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$6.20m net cash.

How Healthy Is Willamette Valley Vineyards' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:WVVI Debt to Equity History June 8th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Willamette Valley Vineyards had liabilities of US$5.45m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$13.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$13.3m and US$2.31m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$3.04m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Willamette Valley Vineyards has a market capitalization of US$67.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Willamette Valley Vineyards also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On the other hand, Willamette Valley Vineyards saw its EBIT drop by 3.5% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Willamette Valley Vineyards's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Willamette Valley Vineyards may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Considering the last three years, Willamette Valley Vineyards actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Willamette Valley Vineyards's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$6.20m. So we don't have any problem with Willamette Valley Vineyards's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Willamette Valley Vineyards is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

