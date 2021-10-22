Willamette Valley Vineyards' (NASDAQ:WVVI) investors will be pleased with their stellar 140% return over the last year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 140%. It's also up 19% in about a month. It is also impressive that the stock is up 97% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months, Willamette Valley Vineyards actually shrank its EPS by 12%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

However the year on year revenue growth of 15% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:WVVI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 22nd 2021

Take a more thorough look at Willamette Valley Vineyards' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Willamette Valley Vineyards has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 140% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 13%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Willamette Valley Vineyards you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

But note: Willamette Valley Vineyards may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

