Willamette Valley Vineyard Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.'s Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: WVVIP) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its annual dividend (annualized to $0.22), with shares changing hands as low as $4.75 on the day. As of last close, WVVIP was trading at a 18.31% premium to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WVVIP shares, versus WVVI:

Below is a dividend history chart for WVVIP, showing historical dividend payments on Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.'s Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.'s Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: WVVIP) is currently off about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WVVI) are up about 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.