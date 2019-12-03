Markets
Willamette Valley Vineyard Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/5/19, Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.'s Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: WVVIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.22, payable on 12/31/19. As a percentage of WVVIP's recent share price of $4.79, this dividend works out to approximately 4.59%, so look for shares of WVVIP to trade 4.59% lower — all else being equal — when WVVIP shares open for trading on 12/5/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.60%. The chart below shows the one year performance of WVVIP shares, versus WVVI:

Below is a dividend history chart for WVVIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.22 on Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.'s Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Willamette Valley Vineyard Inc.'s Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: WVVIP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WVVI) are down about 0.2%.

