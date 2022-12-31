Will You Have to Say Goodbye to These 10 Costco Favorites in 2023?

Costco is well-known for its famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, its Kirkland-brand products, and the great deals the store offers on bulk items. The warehouse club has a devoted fan base, and almost everyone who shops at Costco has a favorite product or two that they never hesitate to get out the credit cards for.

Unfortunately, Costco doesn't necessarily continue selling products forever. The store varies its lineup and some items inevitably end up getting discontinued -- either for a period of time, or forever.

Costco usually indicates a product is on its way out by putting an asterisk on the price tag, and Eat This Not That reports that the following 10 items have been found with the so-called "death star" and may not be available next year.

Will these ten Costco products disappear off your store shelves?

Costco favorites that you may have to say goodbye to next year include the following 10 items:

Clif Builder's Variety Protein Bars: Bars with a great taste, tons of protein, and limited sugar and carbs sound like a great purchase. So, it may come as a surprise these items are being discontinued. They're currently available at a bargain price of $25.99 for 18 bars and the price is expected to potentially fall further before the bars are gone from the shelves for good. Eli’s S’mores Squares: These are one of many tasty treats on this list, and those who enjoy recreating the classic camping-favorite at home will be sad to see them disappear. A box of a dozen retailed for just $12.99 before they were discounted for clearance -- but soon you'll no longer be able to pick up the mini-marshmallow and ganache concoction wrapped in a scrumptious graham cracker crust. Hershey’s Simply 5 Syrup: Whether you enjoy this syrup on your ice cream or for a classic glass of chocolate milk, you probably appreciate that it's made with just five ingredients (cocoa, sugar, water, natural flavors, and organic invert syrup). Sadly, you'll need to look elsewhere for your healthier Hershey's fix soon. You can at least pick up a two pack for $10.69 before they disappear forever though. Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats: Although this time-tested cereal may continue to be found elsewhere, Costco is likely not going to have it on its shelves any more. The large 70-ounce boxes can be found on sale for $8.99 though, so stock up while you can. Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bars: Chocolate lovers won't like this addition to the list. These European treats go for $18.99 for 20 bars and delight the taste buds with a chocolate-covered wafer and whipped hazelnut cream. They're currently discounted at many Costco locations, though, and will soon be gone. Kirkland Signature Strawberry Margarita Made With Gold Tequila: Real lime juice, 100% agave, and cane sugar give this margarita mix a clean, delicious taste -- and make your favorite drink even healthier. Sadly, the under-$10 mix bottles will likely not be on Costco shelves in 2023. Kohana Organic Coffee Cold Brew Concentrate: You may have to shift to the Kirkland Brand cold brew if you're an iced-coffee fan, because the Kohana brand product is on the way out. Log Cabin Original Syrup: These 64-ounce jugs were on discount for only $7.49, but pancake and waffle fans who keep this big syrup jug on their breakfast table are likely to have to find an alternative next year. Pescanova White Shrimp With Citrus Herb Sauce: This product has disappeared from Costco online already, although you can still find the shrimp dish at other retailers. Schwartz Brothers Everything Organic Bagel Chips: Snack lovers who enjoy the delicious crunch of bagel chips and the zesty taste of Everything Bagels will want to pick up these 15-ounce packages at their current bargain price of $9.99 before the products disappear from Costco.

Be on the lookout for new Costco delights

Although these items will likely no longer be able to grace your table in 2023, you can still find plenty of wonderful products at Costco. Check out these Reddit Costco favorites to find new items you'll enjoy to help get over the disappointment if these are some of your staples.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.