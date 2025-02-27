Will Yearend 2025 Stock Returns Show Up?

January 2025 was a solid U.S. share returns month. In fact, the last 2 years delivered exceptional annual returns years for U.S. share indices. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to help us understand what’s driving this.

1. What is the main market driver for the solid stock market returns?

2. After two fast paced years, the market seems like it’s taking it a bit easier this year. Is it or am I imagining that?

3. What risks has the stock market priced in?

4. Are there any that it hasn’t priced in yet?

5. Is the market too expensive now?

6. You made a point of writing this in your monthly market strategy, “A legacy from excessive money printing drives stock prices, over projections for EPS growth.” Why is that important to note?

7. Nvidia reported their earnings yesterday. Investors had been concerned leading up to the report that the report might bring volatility back to the market in addition to what tariff news is bringing. Is that likely?

8. What are you looking for the stock market’s annual return to be this year or is it too early to say?

9. Strong Buy stocks you’re looking at include CrowdStrike CRWD, Citigroup (C) and Amphenol APH.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on solid stock market returns. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.