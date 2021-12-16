Will Weakness in YETI Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:YETI) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on YETI Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for YETI Holdings is:

46% = US$202m ÷ US$440m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.46 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of YETI Holdings' Earnings Growth And 46% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that YETI Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 29% which is quite remarkable. As a result, YETI Holdings' exceptional 39% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared YETI Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

NYSE:YETI Past Earnings Growth December 16th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about YETI Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is YETI Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

YETI Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that YETI Holdings' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.