Will Weakness in WNS (Holdings) Limited's (NYSE:WNS) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at WNS (Holdings)'s (NYSE:WNS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.5% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on WNS (Holdings)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for WNS (Holdings) is:

17% = US$117m ÷ US$673m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.17.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

WNS (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, WNS (Holdings) seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 17% seen over the past five years by WNS (Holdings).

Next, on comparing WNS (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

NYSE:WNS Past Earnings Growth December 7th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for WNS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is WNS (Holdings) Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

WNS (Holdings) doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that WNS (Holdings)'s performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

