Will Weakness in VAALCO Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:EGY) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at VAALCO Energy's (NYSE:EGY) recent performance, when its stock has declined 16% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study VAALCO Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VAALCO Energy is:

20% = US$15m ÷ US$72m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of VAALCO Energy's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, VAALCO Energy's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. This probably laid the ground for VAALCO Energy's moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that VAALCO Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:EGY Past Earnings Growth May 30th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about VAALCO Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is VAALCO Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with VAALCO Energy's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.