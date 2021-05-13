Will Weakness in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.'s (NYSE:USPH) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at U.S. Physical Therapy's (NYSE:USPH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 18% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study U.S. Physical Therapy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for U.S. Physical Therapy is:

15% = US$61m ÷ US$416m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

U.S. Physical Therapy's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, U.S. Physical Therapy's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining U.S. Physical Therapy's moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then performed a comparison between U.S. Physical Therapy's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same period.

NYSE:USPH Past Earnings Growth May 13th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about U.S. Physical Therapy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is U.S. Physical Therapy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 50% (implying that the company retains 50% of its profits), it seems that U.S. Physical Therapy is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, U.S. Physical Therapy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with U.S. Physical Therapy's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

