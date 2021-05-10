Will Weakness in Synaptics Incorporated's (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Synaptics' (NASDAQ:SYNA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.5% over the past week. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Synaptics' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Synaptics is:

16% = US$151m ÷ US$933m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Synaptics' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Synaptics seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This probably goes some way in explaining Synaptics' moderate 15% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then performed a comparison between Synaptics' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 15% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:SYNA Past Earnings Growth May 10th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Synaptics is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Synaptics Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Synaptics' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

