Will Weakness in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:RGR) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.1%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Sturm Ruger's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sturm Ruger is:

44% = US$149m ÷ US$338m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.44 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Sturm Ruger's Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

To begin with, Sturm Ruger has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 29% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Sturm Ruger was able to see a decent net income growth of 10% over the last five years.

We then compared Sturm Ruger's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 15% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NYSE:RGR Past Earnings Growth December 1st 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Sturm Ruger fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Sturm Ruger Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 39% (implying that the company retains 61% of its profits), it seems that Sturm Ruger is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Sturm Ruger has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Sturm Ruger's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Sturm Ruger.

